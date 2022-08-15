Sudbury police arrest, charge man with 1st-degree murder in 'domestic homicide'

Sudbury police have arrested and charged a 34-year-old man with first-degree murder after a woman was found dead in a home in the city's west end.

In a press release, the Greater Sudbury Police Service said officers arrested Hatinder Sharma, 34, after responding to an incident on Spruce Street on Aug. 11, when a woman was found dead at the scene.

In an email to CBC News, police spokesperson Kaitlyn Dunn said it was a domestic homicide.

Sharma appeared in bail court on Friday and was in court again on Saturday.

Police said the matter is subject to a publication ban and they are not sharing more details.