Spring bear hunters staying away, Foleyet lodge owner says
Pandemic restrictions are keeping hunters and anglers from travelling
Ontario's spring bear hunt is underway — but some northern lodges aren't expecting a big boost to their business.
The province's stay-at-home order, coupled with tight restrictions on American visitors, means fewer hunters are in the woods.
The owner of Red Pine Lodge in the Sudbury area of Foleyet says a week-long bear hunt can bring thousands of dollars in revenue to the lodge, and fishing trips can bring in hundreds a day.
"It's so hard because the government leaves it usually right till the end before they make any announcements," said Garry Litt.
"This is the same with the border. They're not saying, 'Well, we're going to open the border in three months from now or six months from now.' You don't have a clue. So everybody is just day by day."
He said those who have been vaccinated for COVID-19 are making inquiries.
"The Americans are way ahead of us as far as being vaccinated," Litt said.
Hopes for borders to open
He added he hopes borders are open by the time the fall bear hunt opens in mid-August, to allow lodges to prepare for the fall bear hunt.
"For the fall, I've got some bear hunters booked in. So hopefully by Aug. 21, they'll have it open. But we don't know."
Litt said his angling business is most affected at the moment, with Ontario's latest stay-at-home order in place. People can hunt and fish in their own area, but can't travel outside their areas under the lockdown.
"The groups of guys aren't going to be allowed to get out fishing, at least until the 20th," he said about the anticipated end of the order. "And probably that'll get extended. We've had to cancel the guys that were coming — walleye opens on the 15th up here."
With files from Casey Stranges
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversationCreate account
Already have an account?