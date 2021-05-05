Ontario's spring bear hunt is underway — but some northern lodges aren't expecting a big boost to their business.

The province's stay-at-home order, coupled with tight restrictions on American visitors, means fewer hunters are in the woods.

The owner of Red Pine Lodge in the Sudbury area of Foleyet says a week-long bear hunt can bring thousands of dollars in revenue to the lodge, and fishing trips can bring in hundreds a day.

"It's so hard because the government leaves it usually right till the end before they make any announcements," said Garry Litt.

"This is the same with the border. They're not saying, 'Well, we're going to open the border in three months from now or six months from now.' You don't have a clue. So everybody is just day by day."

One of the cabins at Red Pine Lodge in Foleyet, Ont. The operator of the lodge, Garry Litt, says business will be down this year without American tourists. (www.red-pine-lodge.com)

He said those who have been vaccinated for COVID-19 are making inquiries.

"The Americans are way ahead of us as far as being vaccinated," Litt said.

Hopes for borders to open

He added he hopes borders are open by the time the fall bear hunt opens in mid-August, to allow lodges to prepare for the fall bear hunt.

"For the fall, I've got some bear hunters booked in. So hopefully by Aug. 21, they'll have it open. But we don't know."

Litt said his angling business is most affected at the moment, with Ontario's latest stay-at-home order in place. People can hunt and fish in their own area, but can't travel outside their areas under the lockdown.

"The groups of guys aren't going to be allowed to get out fishing, at least until the 20th," he said about the anticipated end of the order. "And probably that'll get extended. We've had to cancel the guys that were coming — walleye opens on the 15th up here."