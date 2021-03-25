We're into the second year of the pandemic — and the second year that a Sudbury business will be encouraging people to show some love for front-line workers in our community.

You may have seen hearts or messages of hope and encouragement in windows around your neighbourhood. The heart has become a universal symbol of support around the world for our health care workers since the pandemic began.

Sudbury's Travelway Inn wants more people to get involved this year, and are reaching out to other local businesses and partners to ask them to join them in the campaign, called "Spread the Love Sudbury."

"It's important to do this because we have been over a year in these unprecedented times and now, more than ever, we need to encourage and support those in our community that need it," said Rebecca Junkala, marketing manager.

Encouraging messages and hearts fill the window of a Greater Sudbury business. (Travelway Inn Sudbury/YouTube)

"They have been working tirelessly to keep all of us safe, and they really need the support now, with the number of cases that keep rising and the outbreaks. Our health care heroes are tired and they really need, at the end of the day, to feel the love and support from our community."

She says they are encouraging business owners and households to place a heart or hearts in the windows of their homes, businesses or vehicles, and to use any type of creative medium they have at hand.

"Any effort, big or small, is definitely noticed and appreciated by health care workers. We know that they do see them and they do appreciate them," Junkala said.

"We have hundreds of health care workers that pass by our building every day. So our location is prime for them to see the hearts. Also, we when we put the hearts out [last year], we received numerous calls and messages of appreciation from Health Sciences North employees that saw the hearts on their daily commute, and that really touched us."

A Greater Sudbury business displays its appreciation for front-line workers at the front of its store. (Travelway Inn Sudbury/YouTube)

She says it would be wonderful for all health care heroes to see hundreds of hearts on their daily commute.

"After a long day's work, to feel the love and support from the community is making a difference, just knowing that our community is there for them. It doesn't have to be a big effort [to help someone] feel that they're being appreciated."

Junkala says they will be starting a social media campaign on April 2, and people are welcome to send them pictures of their "Spread the Love" displays.

They plan on producing another video, similar to the one they put out last year.

People are also being encouraged to share their own images on social media and use the hashtag #SpreadtheLoveSudbury and #HSNHeroes.