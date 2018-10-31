Sudbury's Conseil Scolaire Catholique Nouvelon says it's not giving up on landing a sports bubble.

The French Catholic School Board set aside some land at École Sacré-Coeur to host the indoor facility. The project was spearheaded by the Sudbury District Sports Club, which pitched the dome as a privately-run sports bubble.

In November 2018, the group said it was just a few permits away from building, with construction expected to be completed before the summer of 2019.

Mike Graham, the group's project leader, told the CBC back in 2018 that he thought the city shouldn't consider funding a second sports bubble, speaking about the one spearheaded by the Fabio Belli Foundation, which applied for funding for its sports bubble through the city.

In an emailed statement to CBC News this week, Graham said:

"Our partner was unable to start the project during the summer and the dome will not be in place for the 2019-2020 school year. SDSC believes in the merit of the project and remains open to welcoming this sports infrastructure and contributing to its success."

The school board told CBC New that it's still game.

"Of course everybody would like the project to go ahead," Paul De La Riva, communications director with the French Catholic school board. "The community, the athletes, the high schools, people are excited having sports infrastructure and added infrastructure offered to the city, to the residents, to students in the community."

"So of course we would like to have this built as soon as possible. But this right now is in the hands of our partner."

De La Riva said they are not giving up on the original plan.

"For us it's a question of remaining in conversation with the partners... see whether we could assist the partner and make the project go ahead."

He added the board has had to "remain patient" as pieces fall into place.

"Not all projects are approved or move quickly," he said. "So you have to remain positive and work with our partner who's the lead in this project."

Across the city, the Fabio Belli Foundation broke ground on its sports dome in August. It said it will be fielding games by January.

The not-for-profit organization managed to push ahead with its plans, adapting a smaller footprint, after the province revoked its commitment of $4 million last year. The Rainbow District School Board pitched in the costs of the field, located at Lasalle Secondary School in New Sudbury.