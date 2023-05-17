Mark Clement, a videographer in northern Ontario, captured images of 'beautiful' white moose in the Foleyet, Ont., area, west of Timmins.

When Mark Clement decided to set up trail cameras west of Timmins near the Foleyet, Ont., area, he knew he had the potential to see a variety of wildlife.

Recently, he checked his camera footage to discover he had captured video of a white moose, also known as a "spirit moose."

"A white moose is a real treasure to get if you can photograph it," he said.

Clement said white moose are not albino as they don't have red eyes. They have no brown coat pigment, so turn predominantly white.

He said he saw his first white moose when he and his wife were travelling to Wawa about 20 years ago. There's a sign near Folyet that showcases a white moose.

She asked him if he had ever seen a white moose and he said no.

"Not 10 minutes down the road towards Chapleau, there's a white moose," he said. "Ever since then, I've been fascinated with seeing more white moose."

As a photographer, Clement said it's rare to see white moose, which makes being able to capture them on camera even more special. He said he likes to share his photos with the public.

"It makes them passionate about wildlife and trying to preserve wildlife," he said.

"Their numbers are so low that to find one is like to try and find a needle in a haystack."

Clement said the animals are protected. According to the Ministry of Natural Resources, hunting predominately white-coloured moose is illegal in certain wildlife zones in the Timmins area.

'Beautiful thing'

Troy Woodhouse is a member of Flying Post 73 First Nation and currently lives in Timmins.

He said for his culture, the white moose represents change.

"To me, it's kind of significant to what's happening in our world with climate change. It's almost a sign to protect the environment, to start looking out for animals," he said.

"It's a warning sign from the Creator that maybe they're at risk. Maybe the population is at risk. So take notice and to do your part to help preserve its habitat."

Mark Clement of Timmins, Ont. took this photo of a white moose several years ago. Recently, he managed to get video of a white moose from a trail camera he set up west of the city. (Submitted by Mark Clement)

Woodhouse said he saw his first spirit moose when he was about 10 years old and he's seen a few since then. He said he's also heard of quite a few people from his First Nation seeing white moose in the area.

He also said he'd like to see more protections for the animals.

"Maybe make a game preserve around the west area of Timmins for it," he said.

"We need to be doing more to start having more conservation of our land and our territory. I'd like to see that for the spirit moose to have more protection for it."

He said that could create more opportunities for people to see the animal.

"You want people to see it," he said.

"It's a beautiful thing. Once you see that animal, you respect it. You start to learn the significance of nature and the beauty it holds."