A Sudbury recreational sports league is working to support one of its athletes who recently fell ill.

Late last month, Dar Malaviarachchi suffered a rare spinal stroke. It left him paralyzed from his chest downward.

The co-owner of Rec Athletic Sudbury, Thomas Bogomaz, says he considers Malaviarachchi a friend. The league has started up a GoFundMe page for Malaviarachchi to help with unexpected expenses.

"We're a close knit community so we're all pretty much like family," he said.

"We decided something needs to be done. We wanted to assist Dar in his recovery as much as we can. Basically, show him love and support because that's what he needs right now, more than anything."

He says Malaviarachchi remains in hospital and his recovery will be long.

"There definitely will be some additional costs there that he may have to pay out of pocket," Bogomaz said.

"So whether that goes towards physiotherapy needs or other medical expenses that he'll incur over the course of time, anything that we can do to minimize what comes out of his own pocket."

Bogomaz says he and other athletes in the league have been visiting Malaviarachchi.

"Dar remains magnificently optimistic," he said.

"Just hearing him, seeing him smile, his positivity is really inspiring."

The initial fundraising goal was $10,000, however after just two days that amount had been reached, so a new goal of $25,000 was set. As of Monday morning, more than $16,000 had been raised through the GoFundMe page.