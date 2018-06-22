Ontario Provincial Police say a man from Alberta who was reported missing and then located is now facing several charges including theft.

Last Friday, police got a call about a missing man on Highway 637, about 10 kilometres west of Highway 69.

A 51-year-old man from Elk Point, Alberta had last been seen in the area the day before and his family was concerned for his well being.

On Friday night, police got a call about a stolen vehicle, not far from where the man was reported missing.

Police went to the scene and found a motor home on the property that had been damaged. About an hour later, police located the stolen vehicle travelling on Highway 69 and a spike belt was used to stop it.

The accused has been charged with theft of a motor vehicle, mischief under $5,000, driving with an open container of liquor and driving without a licence.

He's been released and is set to appear in court next week.