OPP charge motorist travelling more than double the speed limit on Hwy 11
Charging officer said speeding car passed other vehicles like they were 'barely moving'
Ontario Provincial Police say an 18-year-old woman from Kirkland Lake has been charged after speeding on Highway 11.
On Wednesday morning, an officer was doing a radar patrol on Highway 11 near Jessie Lake in Temagami. The officer clocked a southbound Ford Fusion at 185 km/h in a posted 90 km/h zone.
OPP said the speeding car "passed other vehicles like they were barely moving" as officers followed.
The driver has been charged with stunt driving. Her vehicle has been impounded for seven days and her licence has been suspended for a week.
The standard rate for impound is roughly $60 per day, according to several tow truck businesses in the area.
The driver has been released from police custody and will appear in court in October.
"Aggressive driving, including speeding, is one of the leading causal factors in traffic deaths in OPP patrolled areas," police stated in a release.
"Please slow down and abide by the posted speed limits."
