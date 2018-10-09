Skip to Main Content
Greater Sudbury powerlifter named to Team Canada for Special Olympics World Games

Greater Sudbury powerlifter named to Team Canada for Special Olympics World Games

It’s mission accomplished for a powerlifter from Greater Sudbury. 27-year-old Josée Séguin has been named a member of Team Canada for the 2019 Special Olympics World Games in Abu Dhabi.

27-year-old from Val-Thérèse is Special Olympics Canada's top female lifter

Benjamin Aubé · CBC News ·
Greater Sudbury powerlifter Josée Séguin stands atop the podium in July, in Antigonish, N.S. Séguin received word last week she's been named to Team Canada ahead of the 2019 Special Olympics World Games in Abu Dhabi from March 14-21. (Supplied/Kayla and Rob Séguin)

It's mission accomplished for a powerlifter from Greater Sudbury.

Josée Séguin has been named a member of Team Canada for the 2019 Special Olympics World Games in Abu Dhabi from March 14-21.

The 27-year-old from Val-Thérèse, who lives with cerebral palsy, said she's honoured to be chosen to represent her country.

"I was thrilled, I was excited, and to know I was the first Sudbury special olympian to go to Worlds [for powerlifting], it's surreal to know that I'm going," explained Séguin.

27-year-old Josée Séguin is a powerlifter from Greater Sudbury. (Benjamin Aubé/CBC)

Séguin qualified for the team after lifting her way to three gold medals at the national games in Antigonish, Nova Scotia this past July.

But she had to wait until last week when the team was officially named to find out whether she'd been chosen to represent her country.

Séguin says it made for an anxious few months. But she kept herself busy by working out in the gym and working to improve on her results in Antigonish, where she deadlifted 295 pounds and bench pressed 137 pounds.

Now that she's received the good news, she's looking forward to wearing the maple leaf.

"Hopefully I'll bring back some medals from the World Games, but we'll see what happens. Nothing's promised," said Séguin.

Though Special Olympics will cover the cost for much of the journey, Séguin says she still needs to raise around three-thousand dollars for training and travel expenses.

She'll have a first chance to meet her new teammates during a four-day training camp with Team Canada in Caledon from Oct. 11-14.

About the Author

Benjamin Aubé

Reporter

Benjamin Aubé is a journalist based out of Sudbury. If you have a story you'd like to share, email him at benjamin.aube@cbc.ca

    CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
    Report Typo or Error|

    Popular Now

    1. Find more popular stories

    Comments

    To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

    By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

    Discover more from CBC

    More Stories from us