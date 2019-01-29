More than 2,000 visitors are expected to travel to Sault Ste. Marie this weekend for a provincial sporting event.

The city is hosting the Special Olympics Ontario Winter Games.

OPP Constable Shaun Beaulieu is the general manager of the event and has been helping plan it for two years.

He says the increase in people to the city will include athletes, coaches, their families, as well as police chiefs from across Ontario and other Special Olympic supporters.

"The hotels here are going to be jammed," he said.

"There's...from speaking to some of the family members that have been trying to book rooms. They've had to call multiple hotels to try to book rooms. So it's definitely great for the economy this time of the year."

Beaulieu says they expect $1 million to be injected into Sault's economy from the games.

He says it's been a great experience getting ready for the event.

Everyone welcome

"For any of the officers that are involved in the Law Enforcement Torch Run process and do their fundraising for that, the most exciting part is seeing the smiles on those athletes when they come into their major events and actually realizing that you're a part of providing them that opportunity to feel that way," he said.

Athletes will compete in a variety of sporting events, including figure skating, speed skating, alpine skiing, snow-shoeing, cross-country skiing and curling. The events will take place across the city, including the the Community First Curling Centre and Searchmont Resort.

The opening ceremonies are set for Thursday night at the GFL Memorial Gardens.

Beaulieu says everyone is welcome to come and watch the events for free.

Winners from these games will move on to the national winter games in Thunder Bay in 2020.