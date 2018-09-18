People in Sudbury may get a chance to see the country's special forces in action next week.

Or then again, maybe they won't.

The Special Forces will be running maneuvers at Lockerby Mine beginning this weekend and finishing October 3. But you won't see a parade of troops marching down the street.

Capt. Sally-Ann Cyr, a public affairs officer for the Canadian Armed Forces, said the purpose of these training sessions is to hone the skills of small, mobile groups of soldiers in times of specialized warfare.

"If [the public] comes across soldiers they can expect to see people in uniform with personal weapons," Cyr said.

A press release from the Armed Forces said people may also hear light explosives in the area.

But as Cyr said, much of the training will be out of the public eye.

"The majority of the training is taking place around Lockerby Mines," Cyr said. "So they shouldn't actually be able to see anybody."

According to the Armed Forces, special warfare or special operations are military actions conducted by specially mandated, organized, trained and equipped soldiers using operational methods not standard to conventional forces.

Cyr said they have operated in Iraq, and trained in the Caribbean and Africa.

"What is unique about special forces is not what they're doing," she said. "It's the way they bring together individual skills."

"We have small teams with multiple specialized capabilities and they are comfortable operating in ambiguity. They can easily transition from non-lethal to lethal activities."

Cyr also said because of the area around Lockerby Mine, she wanted to alert the public to the soldiers' presence.

"My first and primary concern is to make sure that anybody who might be using the area, especially for recreational purposes whether its hunting, or ATV-ing or hiking, they understand that we are out there," she said.

To hear the full interview, click the audio link below.