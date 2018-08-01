Special air quality statements issued across northeastern Ontario due to forest fire
Parry Sound 33 forest fire currently 10,000 hectares in size
Environment Canada has issued special air quality statements due to a massive forest fire burning south of Sudbury, Ont.
Parry Sound 33 forest fire is currently 10,000 hectares in size and not under control. It started two weeks ago and officials now say it is less active due to high humidity levels and cloud cover.
However, the smoke from the fire is causing poor air quality and reducing visibility, according to Environment Canada.
Air quality alerts are in place for Greater Sudbury and vicinity, Espanola, Killarney, North Bay, West Nipissing as well as Bayfield Inlet, about 140 km south of Sudbury.
"Smoke plumes are over parts of the region from forest fires in the vicinity of Key River [and] air quality may deteriorate if the smoke descends to ground level," Environment Canada states on its website.
"Conditions may improve over the next day or two due to showers."
Take precautions
According to Public Health Sudbury, most healthy adults and children "will recover quickly from smoke exposures and will not suffer long-term consequences."
"However, the elderly, children, pregnant women, people who smoke, and people with asthma, airway hyper-responsiveness or cardiovascular disease may experience more severe short-term as well as long-term chronic symptoms from smoke exposure."
Public Health Sudbury recommends taking preventative action when smoke is in the air, including:
- Staying inside with windows and doors shut.
- Using the recycle or recirculate mode on the air conditioner in your home or car.
- Avoid cooking and vacuuming, as they can increase pollutants indoors.
- Avoid physical exertion.
- People who have asthma should follow their asthma management plan.
- Keep at least a five day supply of medication on hand.
- Contact your doctor if you have chest pain, chest tightness, shortness of breath or fatigue. This is important for people with chronic lung or heart disease and for people who have not been previously diagnosed with such diseases. Smoke can unmask or produce symptoms of illness.
- Keep airways moist by drinking lots of water. Breathe through a warm, wet washcloth to help relieve dryness.
- Consider wearing a fitted mask unless it interferes with your breathing. A dust mask will not protect you from smoke.
