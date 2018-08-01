Environment Canada has issued special air quality statements due to a massive forest fire burning south of Sudbury, Ont.

Parry Sound 33 forest fire is currently 10,000 hectares in size and not under control. It started two weeks ago and officials now say it is less active due to high humidity levels and cloud cover.

However, the smoke from the fire is causing poor air quality and reducing visibility, according to Environment Canada.

Air quality alerts are in place for Greater Sudbury and vicinity, Espanola, Killarney, North Bay, West Nipissing as well as Bayfield Inlet, about 140 km south of Sudbury.

"Smoke plumes are over parts of the region from forest fires in the vicinity of Key River [and] air quality may deteriorate if the smoke descends to ground level," Environment Canada states on its website.

"Conditions may improve over the next day or two due to showers."

Take precautions

According to Public Health Sudbury, most healthy adults and children "will recover quickly from smoke exposures and will not suffer long-term consequences."

"However, the elderly, children, pregnant women, people who smoke, and people with asthma, airway hyper-responsiveness or cardiovascular disease may experience more severe short-term as well as long-term chronic symptoms from smoke exposure."

Public Health Sudbury recommends taking preventative action when smoke is in the air, including: