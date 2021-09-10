Skip to Main Content
The referee gets back in the game: Speaker Anthony Rota on the campaign trail

The Speaker of the House is speaking a lot more these past few weeks, as Anthony Rota is thrust back into being a Liberal candidate seeking re-election in Nipissing-Timiskaming.

Rota has spent 13 years MP for Nipissing-Timiskaming, the last two as Speaker

Erik White · CBC News ·
After two years as Speaker of the House of Commons, Anthony Rota has now been thrust back into politics to try to keep his seat in Nipissing-Timiskaming. (Erik White/CBC)

He is a political veteran who has spent 13 years a member of parliament, but the last two he has been removed from the partisan fray overseeing the debate in the House. 

In a debate last week Rota actually corrected his parliamentary language. 

"It's funny how your mind clicks over to the rules and making sure you stay within them," says Rota.

"It's like a police officer driving down the road. He sees things in a different light."

Speaker of the House of Commons Anthony Rota rises in the chamber as he delivers a statement in the House of Commons, Wednesday, July 22, 2020 in Ottawa. (The Canadian Press/Adrian Wyld)

He says if he is re-elected, he plans on seeking re-election as Speaker, who is voted on by the other members of parliament. 

"I'm not an overly partisan person," says Rota. 

"I've never been one who's out criticising or throwing stones."

Morning North5:12Speaker of the House Anthony Rota thrust back into politics during election campaign
Anthony Rota has served as the Liberal MP for Nipissing-Timiskaming for 13 years, but after two years as Speaker of the House of Commons, this re-election campaign is kind of like the umpire suddenly taking a turn at bat. 5:12

