The referee gets back in the game: Speaker Anthony Rota on the campaign trail
Rota has spent 13 years MP for Nipissing-Timiskaming, the last two as Speaker
The Speaker of the House is speaking a lot more these past few weeks, as Anthony Rota is thrust back into being a Liberal candidate seeking re-election in Nipissing-Timiskaming.
He is a political veteran who has spent 13 years a member of parliament, but the last two he has been removed from the partisan fray overseeing the debate in the House.
In a debate last week Rota actually corrected his parliamentary language.
"It's funny how your mind clicks over to the rules and making sure you stay within them," says Rota.
"It's like a police officer driving down the road. He sees things in a different light."
He says if he is re-elected, he plans on seeking re-election as Speaker, who is voted on by the other members of parliament.
"I'm not an overly partisan person," says Rota.
"I've never been one who's out criticising or throwing stones."
