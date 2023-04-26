No sidewalk for the street where a Sudbury senior housing project is being built

The future tenants of the 14-unit affordable housing project for seniors on Sparks Street in New Sudbury won't have access to a sidewalk when they exit their building.

That stretch of Sparks Street from Roy Avenue to Barrydowne Road is more than sixty years old.

It will be rehabilitated this year with the addition of speed bumps to help slow traffic.

Several residents were hoping rehabilitation work would include a sidewalk to facilitate pedestrian travel to the businesses and services on neighboring Lasalle street.

But Greater Sudbury city staff estimates that building a sidewalk there would cost $1.2 million.

That's in addition to the $1.8 million already required to rehabilitate the road.

The sidewalk itself is not expensive, according to city traffic and asset management supervisor Joe Rocca.

In a council meeting on Tuesday night he explained that the bulk of the cost comes from having to eliminate a ditch on the side of the road and having to install a storm sewer to build a sidewalk.

Operation committee voted in favor of the sidewalk earlier in March

The operations committee narrowly approved a resolution to build a sidewalk on that stretch of Sparks Street during a committee meeting on March 27.

But the resolution was pulled up for a ratification vote at council on Tuesday night in a debate that lasted over an hour.

Those for building the sidewalk argued that the infrastructure was necessary in an area that will be home to many seniors in the years to come.

If we miss this opportunity to put sidewalks in, it's gone. - Al Sizer, councilor for Ward 8 in the city of Greater Sudbury

Ward 8 councilor Al Sizer said that "it could take up to 80 years" before council revisits that road.

"If we miss this opportunity to put sidewalks in, it's gone," he said.

His Ward 12 colleague Joscelyne Landry-Altmann took issue with the way sidewalk and road rehabilitation projects are prioritized in the city.

Councillor Joscelyne Landry-Altmann represents Ward 12 in Greater Sudbury. (Olivia Stefanovich/CBC)

She argued that "road projects should follow complete streets principles and make the streets safe and convenient for all residents of Greater Sudbury, no matter their age, income, physical or cognitive ability."

But the resolution was defeated, with eight councillor and mayor Paul Lefebvre voting against it.

Some councillors pointed out that there were roads with sidewalks nearby, such as Lasalle street situated 80 meters away.

They also argued that the project was too costly and might delay the construction of the 14-unit affordable housing project.

The build is expected to be completed early 2024 and city staff estimates that adding a sidewalk would have delayed the project by a year.

Instead of a sidewalk, city staff will reduce the driving area on that stretch of the road and paint a buffered area on the side of the road for pedestrians.

Landry-Altmann, who was a strong advocate for the sidewalk, has requested that the paint be fluorescent.