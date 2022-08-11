A NOSM University professor in Sudbury, Ont., has received a $150,000 grant from the Canadian Space Agency to study the effects of space flight on the human body.

David MacLean will study how changes in gravity, and greater exposure to cosmic radiation, can impact the human body.

MacLean's team will also study if a proprietary supplement can help mitigate those impacts on the body.

"I've always been interested in space medicine," he said. "I'm a metabolic physiologist. I've really been interested in the effects of space flight on the human body."

Early in his career MacLean said he had a NASA grant to also study how space flight affects people, but for his new research project, he won't be going into space himself.

Instead, he and his team will use models that can simulate the lower gravity on the International Space Station, the moon and Mars.

"It may be the fact that some of these findings and some of our countermeasures will then be used in space flight in the upcoming future," MacLean said.

"So I think that's perhaps the closest I might get to space is just seeing some of my work actually implemented there."

MacLean said his research could have applications on Earth, as well. Reducing the negative effects of cosmic radiation, he said, can apply to any other source of radiation, such as cancer patients undergoing radiation therapy.

"The supplement may, in fact, prove to be protective in that," he said. "So we could utilize it in that patient population."

On its website, the Canadian Space Agency says astronauts can experience up to a 20 per cent loss of muscle mass on space flights lasting five to 11 days.

"The only way to minimize muscle atrophy in space is through intensive exercise, particularly strength training exercises, combined with an adequate diet," it says.