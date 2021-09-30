Mining contractor fined $150K after Sudbury worker critically injured

Two years after a Sudbury miner was seriously injured by falling rock their employer has been fined $150,000.

A court has ordered DMC Mining Services to pay a fine of $120,000, plus a victim surcharge of $30,000.

In August 2019, one of their employees was hit by falling rock at Vale's Copper Cliff South Mine.

The workers were underground digging upwards to create a vertical return air shaft when rock fell on them.

Investigators determined that other drilling happening nearby likely caused the rock fall.

The Ministry of Labour didn't lay the charges until almost two years after the incident.

Vale and two individuals were initially facing Health and Safety Act charges as well, but those were withdrawn by prosecutors.