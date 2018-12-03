CBC Sudbury Sounds of the Season 2018

TO DONATE Click here to make an online donation Call 416-203-0050 Drop off non-perishable food items in person at CBC Sudbury, 43 Elm St, Sudbury, ON P3C 1S4

No one in our community should go hungry.

CBC Sudbury's annual Sounds of the Season event goes live-to-air from St. Andrew's Place, 111 Larch Street on Friday, Dec. 14 with Morning North's host Markus Schwabe from 6-8:30 am.



In the afternoon, you are welcome to join host Waubgeshig Rice live at La Fromagerie at 80 Elgin Street for Up North between 4-6 pm. From musical guests to interviews to tasty treats, you can attend these holiday performances in person or listen on CBC Radio One from the comfort of your home. You can find additional information and photos of the event on our CBC Sudbury and Up North Facebook pages.

Please give generously to The Sudbury Food Bank. At the Sounds of the Season broadcast event, you can donate with:

Food

Cash

Credit card.

A pancake breakfast will be served at the Morning North event. Delicious baked goods and treats will be offered at both events, along with refreshments. We will also be giving away CBC swag!

A taste of what's coming up this year

Young Sudbury Singers

The lovely voices of the Young Sudbury Singers impressed us and our listeners so much in 2017, we decided to bring them back to perform at the Morning North event. The choir allows children and youth in Sudbury to develop a love for music through study and performance.

One highlight of CBC Sudbury's 2017 Sound of the Season broadcast was a performance by the Young Sudbury Singers. (Martha Dillman/CBC)

Working together

Sudbury musicians Matt Foy, Duncan Cameron and Jennifer Holub will be composing and performing an original northern Ontario song during the Morning North broadcast.

Sudbury musicians Matt Foy, Duncan Cameron and Jennifer Holub will compose and perform an original northern Ontario holiday song. (Supplied)

Team up with us

If you make a donation to The Sudbury Food Bank, tag us on social media: @CBCSudbury. We want to retweet/repost your donation, whether it's a box of food or an online donation. Tell us how you're donating and team up with us to end hunger in the Sudbury region.