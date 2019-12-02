CBC Sudbury Sounds of the Season 2019

Join us on Friday, December 20 for a day of special programming, giving and community!

CBC Sudbury is hosting an Open House to raise food and funds for our Sounds of the Season

campaign.

We'll be throwing open the doors Friday from 6:00 a.m. until 9:00 a.m for fans of Morning North and Markus Schwabe, and from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. for people to come out and meet Waubgeshig Rice and the Up North crew.

Our studios are at 43 Elm Street in Sudbury.

Along with our friends at Radio-Canada, we'll have coffee and tea and Christmas goodies to eat. We'll also have some CBC giveaways, including limited edition toques, available for a donation of at least $20 – and only while supplies last – as a way to get together to thank our listeners and readers for another great year, and to spread a little holiday cheer.

This annual event is in support of the Sudbury Food Bank and Feed Ontario.

The Sudbury Food Bank says the 'Big Three' of needed items this food drive are beans, pasta and pasta sauces. (CBC)

We are looking for non-perishable food items, cash donations, anything that will help food banks and meal providers in our region assist those who are hungry.

Fiona Christensen, CBC executive producer in Sudbury, said food bank use has been going up for several years.

"The food banks tell us the number of working poor, people who are working but still can't afford enough to eat, the number of those individuals accessing help is up, the number of seniors accessing food banks has doubled over the past three years," Christensen said. "We at CBC continue to believe this is a cause that needs attention, and something we can get behind in all of our communities."

Ways to donate

There are two ways to donate this year.

The Sudbury Food Bank, the largest in the region, distributes 493 tonnes of food to 44 member agencies throughout Sudbury and the region.

Donate to the Sudbury Food Bank

Feed Ontario serves Sudbury, Sault Ste. Marie, North Bay, Timmins, Cochrane and other communities in the Northeast.. It serves areas not directly connected to Sounds of the Season partner food banks.

Donate to Feed Ontario