You still have time to donate to those in need in Sudbury through CBC Sudbury's Sounds of the Season campaign.

So far, your kindness and generosity has helped raise $24,418.00 as well as many non-perishable food donations. It was all part of our live Sounds of the Season broadcasts on Friday.

Reporter Angela Gemmill gets ready to go on the air with Morning North host Markus Schwabe. (Fiona Christensen/CBC)

CBC's Morning North did a live show from St. Andrew's Place, while Up North was at La Fromagerie. Listeners were treated to live music, great conversations and delicious food.

You can still donate to the campaign online.