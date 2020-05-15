Environmental documentary to feature Sudbury teen activist Sophia Mathur
CitizenKid: Earth Comes First to be premiered on June 5
A documentary showcasing young Canadian activists will feature a Sudbury teen.
Sophia Mathur will be featured in the documentary CitizenKid: Earth Comes First. It will air on June 5, which is World Environment Day.
The documentary, produced by Chorus, will follow the teens "as they set out to raise awareness of climate change issues and empower kids to take action."
Mathur is a well-known environmentalist in Sudbury. At 12-years-old, she's hosted several Friday's For the Future climate change rallies. She was also invited by Sweden's Greta Thunberg to be part of an Amnesty International panel discussion on climate change in 2019.
All of the other teens featured in the documentary are from the Toronto-area, making Mathur the only teen from northern Ontario.
"I think it shows that everyone from everywhere can make a difference," she said.
"It doesn't matter where you're from."
Mathur says she hopes the documentary will be inspiring to other teens.
"Your voice matters," she said. "Youth can make a difference in this movement. We can protect our future."
With files from Up North
