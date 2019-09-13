Sophia Mathur, a 12-year-old climate change activist from Sudbury, is heading to Washington D.C. to meet her idol.

The activist group Fridays for the Future invited the grade 7 student to be part of an Amnesty International panel discussion and take part in a climate march.

Mathur said she first became interested in climate change issues after following the activism of Sweden's Greta Thunberg.

Thunberg, 16, is currently in the U.S. for a number of climate events and meetings.

Thunberg has crossed the Atlantic on a zero-emissions sailboat to attend a conference on global warming. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth) (Kirsty Wigglesworth/The Associated Press)

"Greta is the one who inspired me and basically told me, told everyone that we need action on the climate crisis and that we need action now," Mathur said. "And I love the way that she said that. And I I follow her opinion totally."

Although Mathur said she doesn't have any plans for what she'll say when she meets Thunberg, she said she'd like to share how much of an influence the young Swede has been on her generation.

"Thunberg has told youth that their future is going to get affected and that adults aren't doing enough to solve the climate crisis," she said.

"I feel like that's empowered a lot of youth because youth like me want a future and we want to live a normal life and we want to have jobs and we don't want to worry about death and climate change-related deaths."

During her time in Washington, Mathur said she will also be attending a United Nations event, and will be on hand to see Thunberg receive her Amnesty International Ambassador of Conscience Award.