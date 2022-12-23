From COP27 to suing the Ontario government, this teen activist had a busy year

Sophia Mathur has had an eventful year.

The 15-year-old from Sudbury, Ont., was one of the lead plaintiffs in a landmark climate lawsuit against the Ontario government, which became the first of its kind to have a full hearing in court.

Mathur, who has been a climate activist since she was 12, joined six other plaintiffs, all under the age of 30, in the suit.

They argued Premier Doug Ford's Progressive Conservative government hasn't done enough to fight climate change, with weaker emissions targets than those set up by the previous Liberal government.

Their application, put forward by the environmental law charity Ecojustice, included expert testimony that the Ford government's climate plan — a 30 per cent reduction in emissions below 2005 levels by 2030 — does not meet the goals of the Paris Agreement.

Court decision pending

The previous Liberal government's target was for a 37 per cent reduction of emissions below 1990 levels by 2030.

Experts cited in the plaintiffs' application said Ford's plan would result in about 200 million more tonnes of carbon emissions than the Liberals' target.

Mathur said it could take months, or even up to a year, for a decision from the courts on the lawsuit.

"We continue to hear support from the Ecojustice team and we continue to stay in contact with many of the other people that we've worked with," she said.

If they win in court, Mathur said the province would have to improve its emissions targets.

"Also, other cases that may be launched in the future, they can use our case to refer to and say, 'Hey, in Ontario they let this pass, so you should let this pass here as well,'" she said.

Mother and daughter Cathy Orlando and Sophia Mathur are both climate activists from Sudbury. They attended the COP26 conference in Glasgow, Scotland, together in 2021. (Erik White/CBC )

Mathur said her mother, Cathy Orlando, has been a big influence on her, and taught her about threats posed by climate change.

Orlando is the head of the Citizens' Climate Lobby.

But despite her mom's role in climate activism, Mathur said she never felt forced to take up the cause. While her sisters are also concerned about climate change, they haven't gotten involved in activism in the same way.

"I wanted to tag along with my mom. I asked her to go lobbying with her at a very young age, and that's kind of where my passion started," Mathur said.

And while her activism has taken her to climate conferences around the world, and gave her an opportunity to meet Swedish activist Greta Thunberg in New York, Mathur said she still gets to live a normal teenage life.

"I still have a lot of friends that I love hanging out with, you know. I still do things that I can enjoy my teenage years with," Mathur said.

"But also doing this and being able to go to Egypt and go to Scotland for COP is also a great experience."