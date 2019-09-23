For 17 years, Sonny Spina has been serving the Sault Ste. Marie community as a police officer. Now he wants to trade his badge for a seat in parliament.

Along with his law enforcement service Spina says that he has been involved in a number of charitable organizations. He says that he has dedicated his life to serving the people of the city.

One such group is the Twinkie Foundation, where Spina is the director. The foundation helps cover expenses for families that must travel to care for their sick children.

The issues

Across the political spectrum, he says candidates in the riding realize that the steel industry is an integral part of Sault Ste. Marie's economy. For Spina, bringing stability to sector is one of the reasons he's running for office.

"My father worked there, years ago," he said, "I remember being nine years old and being worried and scared and afraid that my dad was getting laid off and we might lose our house."

"Now, fast forward 30 years later, things haven't changed. There are still kids in our community who are worried about their families being laid off and their families not being able to make ends-meet."

Spina wants to prevent children from going through what he went through.

The Conservative Party is focused on the federal government's carbon tax, he says. That it disproportionately impacts people in northern Ontario makes it a high priority for him.

"On June 12 of this year I still had my heat on. Because it was that cold," he said, "no matter what you charge me in a tax, you're not going to change that behaviour. You're simply going to make it cost more for me to do that."

Firearms and the law

He's also concerned about the Liberal Party's approach to guns.

"I have never in my career been concerned about a lawful firearms owner's firearms, because I know what they had to go through to safely posses those firearms and I know what they are doing to safely store those firearms," he said.

"What is a concern for me is crime guns, and criminals using those firearms. No amount of laws that we put in place will change that criminal behaviour, because they're not following the laws anyway."

Spina added that we need laws that hold criminals accountable for their behaviour, but do not punish law abiding owners.

"Give the front line workers the tools they need to get the criminal guns off the street, and to hold the criminals accountable," he said.

"Let's do that instead of penalizing lawful gun owners."