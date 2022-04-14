Sudbury sommelier judges wines in international competition

A sommelier from Sudbury, Ont., is representing Canada as a judge for the International Wine Challenge in London, England.

Heather Downey said it's a career highlight to participate in the competition as a wine judge.

"I've done many tastings. I haven't done anything to this scale, so I'm very excited to go," she said.

"I was actually offered this position in 2020. I had to apply for it. I must say, you have to be of a certain certification level to even apply, which is a diploma candidate, which is a pretty high level."

Downey said the competition is considered one of the fairest of its kind because the judges all do blind tastings. That means they aren't influenced by the price or region a wine comes from.

On its website the International Wine Challenge says it follows a rigorous process to award prizes to wines, and they must all be tasted by a minimum of eight judges.

As a judge, Downey said she is tasting different wines all day, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. To make sure she does not get drunk, that means a lot of spitting throughout the day.

When asked what she looks for as a wine judge, she said it comes down to balance.

"You need to know that everything is structured and in unison," Downey said. "So for example, if a wine has too much acid but not enough fruit, it's a little bit austere."

She said it's a very different way of thinking about wine, rather than just drinking it. But despite those high standards, she said she would not turn up her nose at those who prefer cheap boxed wine.

"If you like it, you like it," she said.

This year's International Wine Challenge started on April 11, and will end on April 23. Judges will taste hundreds of wines from around the world in a wide range of categories, ranging from dry reds, to fortified wines and sweeter dessert wines.