Sudbury's NDP MPP says the Soldier's Aid Commission Act needs to be updated so more veterans can apply for funding.

According to the province, the commission can provide veterans up to $2,000 a year for emergency expenses.

Jamie West says the program provides emergency funding for veterans, but it hasn't been updated in 60 years — meaning only those who served in the Korean war and earlier battles are eligible to apply.

West says hopefully that's in the process of changing.

"All parties are in favour of this. The main criticism is maybe $2,000 won't be enough," he said.

"There are a lot of stats about veterans who are homeless, veterans who need extra help, mental health in particular, or job training."

West says he wants the program to be open to all veterans, regardless of the war they served in.

"It brings to light, for example, the face of a veteran," he said.

"A lot of us think of seniors as veterans but you can enlist when you're 19 and you can retire after 20 years. So the face of a veteran can look like me, instead of my grandfather."

West spoke about the issue on Morning North CBC with host Markus Schwabe.

Morning North 9:18 Report from Queen's Park - Jamie West, MPP for Sudbury We reached out to the MPP for Sudbury for our Report from Queen's Park. Jamie West joined us to talk about what he expects from the provincial budget. He also spoke to us about updating the Soldiers' Aid Commission Act, and the violence and homelessness issues in downtown Sudbury. 9:18

The Ontario government has introduced legislation to provide financial assistance to more veterans in need.

Amendments to the Act were introduced in September. If passed, this will ensure veterans of all ages and their families, not just those who served in the Second World War and the Korean War, will be eligible to apply for financial assistance.

According to the province's website, the government is proposing to increase its investment in the Soldiers' Aid Commission to more than $1.5 million annually.

The funding provided by the commission will continue to support veterans who are unable to pay for health-related items such as hearing aids, wheelchairs and glasses, home-related items such as home accessibility modifications and repair costs, and personal items and support services such as clothing and counselling.