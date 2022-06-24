The solar system is a big place.

To show just how big, Sudbury's Science North has opened a new outdoor exhibit it calls the Sudbury Solar System Path. It's a scale model of the solar system that stretches across the Jim Gordon Boardwalk in Bell Park.

"So we all know how huge the solar system is and how far the planets are," said Julie Moskalyk, Science North's science director.

"But sometimes people have a hard time, you know, visualizing what that is. So if you do it outside and you do it to scale, it can be adjusted to whatever the length is."

Norman Hey, from the Royal Astronomical Society of Canada in Sudbury, brought the idea to Science North.

"The Sudbury astronomy community wanted to do something that would help people understand the true scale of our Earth and its solar system neighbours," Hey said in a news release.

"We brought our ideas to Science North, and it was obvious from the start that we had found a partner who could help us bring this kind of project to life."

Each planet along the path includes some information and a QR code that takes people to the Science North website, where they can learn even more about the solar system.

Indigenous knowledge

Moskalyk said it was important to also include Indigenous knowledge, and to have the information translated in Anishinaabemowin.

"Science North has an Indigenous advisory committee that we work really closely with," she said.

"They are our guides on our journey in reconciliation and everything that we do in science communication at our science centres in Sudbury and across northern Ontario."

Dominic Beaudry, a member of that advisory committee and an Anishinaabe educator, helped with the translations.

"I am so excited to be part of the Giizhigoong Etegin Miikaanah project," Beaudry said in a press release.

"This will be an engaging learning opportunity for students and all community members to learn about our solar system while enjoying their walk along beautiful Ramsey Lake (Bitimagamasing)."