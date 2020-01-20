An Ontario court has slapped Northland Power, a Toronto-based solar power company, with a $275,000 fine for allowing sediment to enter two Cochrane-area creeks.

In an email release, the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry said the offences occurred during the construction of two solar farms north of Cochrane in 2015.

Court heard that during the construction of these solar farms, heavy rainfall overwhelmed the erosion and sediment control systems and allowed sediment-laden water to flow into Munroe Creek in Glackmeyer township and Smith Creek in Calder township.

Justice Michel Labelle imposed the fines, noting that the company had spent close to $4 million to control the silt discharges and took their environmental obligations seriously.



He found that specific deterrence was not necessary for Northland in light of its conduct, "but that these fines were necessary to demonstrate to others that any harm to the environment is unacceptable," the MNRF release said.

The MNRF added that Northland owns four solar farms north of Cochrane.



A separate company, which was the contractor on the project, previously pleaded guilty to an offence under the Lakes and Rivers Improvement Act for affecting Munroe Creek. That company was fined $175,000, the ministry said.

