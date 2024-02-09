Some school boards in northeastern Ontario won't have classes on day of solar eclipse

Students at schools in several school boards in northeastern Ontario will not be in class on April 8 because there will be a partial solar eclipse that day.

Lesleigh Dye, the director of education with the District School Board Ontario North East, which covers the region from Hearst to Temagami, said the school board initially had a professional activity day planned for April 26.

But when she and the other directors learned a partial solar eclipse would coincide with the dismissal time at most schools – about 3:20 p.m. – they decided to move the date.

According to the Canadian Association of Optometrists, looking at a complete or partial solar eclipse without eye protection can cause temporary or permanent damage to the retina.

Lesleigh Dye is the director of education at District School Board Ontario North East. (Submitted by the District School Board Ontario North East)

"I'm worried about that student who's really curious and at the maximum exposure during the partial eclipse, looking directly at the sun," Dye said.

"No director would ever want a student to be harmed.."

Dye said because the eclipse would coincide with a time students are outside, waiting for their school buses or rides home, there would be a higher risk they might look up at the sun.

She added liability is also a concern.

"As a director, I'm always thinking about liability," Dye said.

"Right now, particularly with our weather and the amount of ice in the northeast region today, absolutely liability came into play"

People more risk-averse, says expert

Mike Wyseman, the president of Municipal Risk Services, which helps municipalities and provincial governments balance risk, said the risk of liability tied to a partial solar eclipse would be "minimal at best."

But Wyseman said school boards are erring on the side of caution, by eliminating that risk.

"If the kids stay home, nothing's going to happen to them that day at school. And so they feel comfortable that they're not exposed to anything that day," he said.

Wyseman said people are generally more risk-averse today than they were in the past.

"The pendulum, to me, it feels like it's swung too far," he said.

"You can't eliminate everything and you shouldn't want to eliminate all risk. You don't want to bubble wrap everybody, but I think there needs to be a healthy understanding of what some of the serious risks are to avoid or to manage."