A Sudbury scientist says we need to be aware of the soil erosion that has happened right in our own backyard.

"The exact amount of soil that's been lost — people don't know," says Nate Basiliko, a soil scientist at Laurentian University in Sudbury. He is also the president of the Canadian Society of Soil Science.

December 5 is World Soils Day.

"It's meant to be a day of advocacy, but also trying to make it fun," Basiliko said, likening the day to Christmas for soil scientists.

"It's a celebration," he added, saying that marking the day is a chance to reflect on how important soil regeneration is.

Nathan Basiliko is Canada Research Chair in Environmental Microbiology at Laurentian University in Sudbury. (Markus Schwabe/CBC)

The City of Greater Sudbury is an example of how industrialization led to soil erosion. There have been some spots across the city which have seen several metres of soil eroded.

"It's the legacy of pollution from the smelters that's the main cause, so the trees and other plants either died or they couldn't re-establish after they were cut down" he said.

All you have to do is look at the roots around some of the trees in the region.

"It showed where the stem of that tree used to start, it's sitting about a metre above ground," Basiliko said.

"There's definitely places where there has been a metre to multiple metres of soil eroded."

Some of the erosion happened by wind or water.

"Much of [the eroded soil] is probably in the lakes or was in the lakes as sediments in the lower lying wetlands," Basiliko said.

"But even if it didn't move, this important, lighter, less dense and organic rich top soil degrades quite quickly when the plants are gone."

"Ultimately the soils need plants, just like plants need soil." Basiliko said.

He explains that plants provide the parent material for soil, the organic parts. They also allow microbes in the soil to sip up a huge amount of sugars and other compounds that they get from photosynthesis. Microbes help the plant get nutrients, and protects the plant from pathogens.

But microbes also build the soil. They feed off of the plant roots, and create a healthy soil structure that prevents erosion and supports high soil biodiversity, and high plant diversity.

Laurentian is currently working with other universities to come up with solutions to help bring the soil back to health.