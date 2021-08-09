Girls in Sudbury will have a tough time finding opportunities to play slow pitch and fast pitch, officials with the Sudbury Girls Softball League say, following an announcement the league is folding.

Despite a 2019 enrollment of over 200 girls, officials with the league said not enough people stepped to the plate to join its executive, the group of people who help organize teams, field times and tournaments.

The league offered two styles of play– slow pitch, a form of softball where pitchers lob the ball towards the batter with a high, slow arc, and fast pitch, where pitches are thrown windmill-style at a quicker speed.

The announcement to cease operations has left girls who love the game with few options.

Trista Villeneuve, who has been playing competitive baseball for a decade, says she was upset when she heard Sudbury's Girls Softball League was shutting down. (Supplied by Trista Villeneuve)

Melissa Keeping, Sudbury Girls Softball league president, said they made the decision to shut down after several meetings and a barrage of call-outs to parents.

"All of the current executive team was at the end of their mandate at the beginning of 2020, and that put us in a tough position of trying to recruit new executive members while dealing with the canceled season," Keeping said.

The group stayed on, hoping 2021 would see the league's fortunes change.

But a shortened season– teams weren't allowed to hit the field until July– affected the league's ability to attract more players to keep rosters filled, and new parents to help fill executive chairs.

"I think that for the younger players, they may have very limited options," Keeping said.

Without younger players moving up to fill out the ranks, fielding teams will be a problem years down the road.

"The ladies division needs to have a pipeline of players who play the game and who have developed their pitching and catching skills to be able to play at that level," Keeping said.

"So unfortunately, that will be a loss there, too."

Trista Villeneuve, who played in the league for over a decade, said like most players, she was not expecting the announcement.

"I was upset," VIlleneuve said. "I instantly started looking for ways to find things to do with my time because I was always at the baseball field."

Besides the competition, she said it will be the camaraderie on the field she will miss the most.

"With every team you just see the friendships, the team spirit, the way that you don't only want yourself to do good, but you want everybody else to do good, as well," Villeneuve said.

"And not just our team. It was every single team."

You'd be helping 200 girls do what they love - Trista Villeneuve

With the chances of fielding a league next year looking slim, Villeneuve is encouraging more parents to take a chance on helping out.

"I know it sounds like a tedious job, and I know that sounds like it could be difficult...but we just need a few more hands to give it a shot and help us out," she said.

"With a few more hands, you'll be helping, I'd say, 200 girls do what they love."