Cambrian College students design program to help teens Stand Up for Social Justice

Three students at Cambrian College in Greater Sudbury are aiming to get teens thinking about change they want to see in their community.

Taylor Burnett, Shanna Burnett and Tara Presello have started Stand Up for Social Justice, a workshop series aimed at students in Grades 6, 7 and 8.

The 40-minute workshops explore themes that could help students promote social justice. Topics include food security, equity and equality in the justice system, and conservation.

Taylor Burnett, who envisioned the program as part of a placement with Cambrian College, said she hopes the workshops help kids find something they're passionate about.

"We want to elevate their voices so that they can really find a way to bring their passion for change into the community," Taylor said. "And at the same time, we definitely want to bring awareness to their capacity to achieve college education and bring their passions out in that way as well."

The foundational piece to the program, Taylor said, is their workshop on equality, equity and justice.

"[Students] can get a better understanding of some of the injustices we see in our community, but also how to bring a more equitable approach in our community as well," she said.

"We have another workshop about food insecurity. Talking about how we can create resources and access resources in our community and how they can get involved with it themselves through volunteer work or starting their own social movement of sorts."

Environmental program most popular

The workshop that's been the "biggest hit" with students has been focused on the environment.

"[Students] are for the most part, passionate about environmental justice and keeping our Earth clean, because one thing we all have in common is the Earth," Taylor said.

One of the most rewarding aspects of the program has been listening to the conversations started by students, she said.

"It's really interesting to hear all of the students start talking among themselves about what they could do in the community, what they're passionate about."

A spokesperson from Cambrian College said the Stand Up for Social Justice project was developed with the support of faculty in Cambrian's School of Justice and Community Services, as well as Cambrian's First Step Centre, which supports students who are the first in their families to attend college or face barriers to attending college.

"The Stand Up for Social Justice workshops will help elementary school students start their own social change conversation by engaging in interactive and educational activities and discussions," Mary Liz Warwick, a spokesperson with the First Step Centre, said in a statement.

"This program can also show students who want to pursue social justice as a career that they have a pathway to that goal through a college education."