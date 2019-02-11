Hundreds of soccer players in Sudbury are sidelined due to a lack of indoor space available in the city.

The president of the Greater Sudbury Soccer Club says the club usually rents gym space from schools, but that's not an option this year, as school boards are currently not renting out space to the public due to COVID-19.

Joe Snofl says options are limited.

"My big thing here is that we have a lot of kids and adults that need to stay active and we have to find a way to help them do that," he said, adding that they have been able to find a bit of space at the YMCA, but it can't accommodate all players.

About 750 athletes are affected.

Snofl says the city is not the main provider of indoor space for recreation, but it's working to assist sports leagues looking for room.

"I'm frustrated but I'm hopeful. I think, what it all comes down to is, we're all going through a tough time in this world with COVID," he said.

"And we're all doing this together, but the reality is we need our kids and adults to be engaged as much as possible in social activities that are reasonable, given the science and the risks."

Snofl says they're looking for the city to help them in some way.

"We also need our kids to stay active for their physical health, mental health and their physical and mental development," he said.

"People need to be together, learning together and improving together."