Northern Ontario soccer fans conflicted over the World Cup

Sudbury, Ont., soccer fan Barbara Ravel says she might not tune in to the men's World Cup this year due to the host nation's documented human rights abuses.

"To be honest, with everything that's going on in Qatar and around the World Cup, I'm not sure I want to be taking part in watching games," said Ravel, who works as a sports sociologist at Laurentian University.

"I mean, obviously I love soccer. I usually watch the men's and women's World Cups, but in this context I'm not so sure I want to support this competition in particular."

Ravel said a number of issues with the competition, including the reported deaths of thousands of migrant workers who built stadiums for the competition — according to an investigation by The Guardian, as many as 6,500 —, and Qatar's criminalization of homosexuality, will make it difficult to separate the sport from the politics.

Ravel said even Canada's first appearance in the competition in 36 years might not be enough to convince her to watch.

"Yes the men's team has qualified for the first time in so many years but I mean it's not like Canada hasn't been involved in World Cups in the past," she said.

"I mean the women have been part of many World Cups in recent years and the Olympics as we know."

But other fans from northern Ontario say they are conflicted for different reasons.

Kathy Vukobratic, of Schmacher, said it will be difficult to choose between Canada and Croatia when both countries play on Sunday, Nov. 27.

"I was born here but I still have a lot of family in Croatia and I'm very excited when I see them. We still have very close ties to our people."

Vukobratic wouldn't reveal which team she plans to cheer for, but said she might have jerseys from both countries when she watches the game.

"What better party can you have between Croatia and Canada?" she said.