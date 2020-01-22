Over the past ten years, the Ontario Provincial Police has seen a decrease in the number of snowmobiling fatalities across the province.

So far in 2022, the OPP has investigated 13 fatalities on trails and frozen lakes in Ontario, said Sergeant Paul Beaton, the provincial co-ordinator for the Snowmobile Program. Last year that figure was 15.

For northeastern Ontario, there have been five fatalities involving snowmobiles this winter compared to two in 2021.

"I would say that one is one too many," Beaton said.

This past weekend, OPP’s East Region SAVE team was patrolling trails in the Temiskaming Detachment areas. 300 MSVs checked. 37 charges laid. A moose also came out for a visit. Thank you to all riders who drove carefully and wore proper <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/safety?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#safety</a> equipment! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/snowmobilesafety?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#snowmobilesafety</a> ^js <a href="https://t.co/vIzziUKCMj">pic.twitter.com/vIzziUKCMj</a> —@OPP_NER

But it was in 2016 and 2017, when the number of snowmobiling deaths in Ontario hit a peak — at 27.

Although it's hard to say what the decrease is from, Beaton said he would like to think some of it has to do with police messaging.

"It could just be an anomaly, but it's hard to measure our success when we put out copious amounts of messaging right across the province," he said.

"We'd like to think that every time we do that it's going to resonate with at least one person and one person getting the message is a success to us."

According to the statistics, major contributing factors to snowmobile fatalities are speed, alcohol and driver ability.

"Overwhelmingly year after year speed is the leading cause of fatal snowmobile collisions, " Beaton said.

According to OPP stats, 40 per cent of these fatalities occur on or near frozen waterways.

"Making every snowmobile ride a safe one starts with avoiding unnecessary risks," said OPP Commissioner Thomas Carrique.

"Our fatality data sends a clear message that snowmobilers who speed and drive while impaired by alcohol or drugs, as well as those who dismiss our warnings that no ice is safe ice, are tipping the scales towards a tragic outcome to their ride," he added.

An OPP officer with Temiskaming detachment out patrolling snowmobile trails in March 2022. (Twitter: @OPP_NER)

"We want riders to have a safe and enjoyable experience on the trails this winter, but also remind riders to ride within their limits, operate with care and control, and to always check the Interactive Trail Guide for up to date trail availability information", said Ryan Eickmeier, chief executive officer with the Ontario Federation of Snowmobile Clubs.

"We don't think of these as statistics. These are human beings. These are your friends and family and one is way too many for us," Beaton said.

"Our ultimate goal is to have zero."

OPP officers will continue patrolling snowmobile trails, or be set up at trail heads, until winter conditions allow.