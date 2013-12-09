OPP recommend snowmobiles stay off the lakes after rescue
Ontario Provincial Police say three men were rescued on Lake Nipissing after their snowmobiles got stuck in slush.
No one was injured, but police say rescued men were ‘very wet and cold’
On Thursday night, the snowmobilers were found about 10 km from shore. OPP and the West Nipissing Fire Department rescued them.
They were examined by EMS on shore. Police say the men weren't injured, but "they were very wet and cold."
Police recommend that snowmobilers stay off lakes as recent rain is making them slushy and hard to travel on.
OPP also remind snowmobilers to expect the unexpected, dress for the weather, not to travel alone and have a fully charged cell phone.
