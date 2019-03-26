It started early, and seemed to go on and on.

For some the long winter in Greater Sudbury has been a hardship, but after several short seasons, snowmobilers finally got their fill.

Now, provincial police are asking them to use caution if they must get in a few more rides.

OPP Highway Traffic Unit Staff Sergeant Tyler Croxall says warm days can cause conditions to change quickly.

"It's important to remember that no ice is safe ice," Croxall said. "And to be sure you're aware of any of the possible issues with the trails themselves. There could be washouts. There could be gates up now that land owners are starting to use their properties more often."

Murray Baker, President of the Sudbury Trail Plan, says the groomers just got put away for the year, after putting in 6,500 hours.

Baker says that was 12 full weeks for snowmobilers.

"Winter actually started in November this year with snow coming November 9th and not leaving," Baker said. "Even people on snow machines are getting tired of the length of winter."

Baker said the "die hards" are still out on the trails, but they should see which trails are still navigable on the Ontario Federation of Snowmobile Clubs interactive website.