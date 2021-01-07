Emergency service workers across the region are asking people to check the thickness of the ice before heading out.

In Sudbury, police say they've had several snowmobiles fall through the ice.

The city's fire services public safety officers says crews are well-trained to perform rescues, but it's a skill they don't like to use.

"Ice-water rescue is probably one of the most dangerous things that we do as a fire department and we don't want to put ourselves in that position to have to do a rescue," Jimmy Kolar said, noting that recent warmer weather conditions have weakened ice in the area.

West of Sudbury, OPP in Spanish say a 23-year-old man was rescued after his snowmobile went through the ice on Boxing Day. He was taken to hospital and treated for hypothermia.

Kolar says if you do fall through the ice, time is ticking.

"The ability to grab onto a rope if someone threw it at you, after 10 minutes or so, you may not be able to do that," he said.

"Your body is almost rendered useless. So, what I would say for someone who happens to fall into the ice, that the best thing you can do is get yourself above the water as best as you can."

Provincial police are reminding people that "no ice is safe ice. Underlying water currents or air pockets can create thin ice, even in the coldest temperatures. Snowmobilers can't see this until it's too late."