Snowmobilers are finally looking forward to a good season after a few short ones in the Sudbury area.

Murray Baker, president of the Sudbury Trail Plan, says grooming is underway and trails are expected to open the end of the week.

"The season is coming together very nicely now," he said.

"We're getting closer. We're out packing trails."

Baker says some people may have thought that rain a few weeks back was detrimental to the trail system, but he says it actually helped conditions.

"In some ways it helped us out," he said.

"[The rain] knocked down some snow on the lakes and then we got some cold weather and we got good ice."

Baker says this winter the trails are opening a week or so ahead of when they usually would.

"We're anticipating the way things are now to have a longer season than the last few years," he said.

"If the snow continues to come and we don't get any major mild spells, we're anticipating having trails until late March which would be a nice long season for riders."

The status of the trails are updated daily on the Ontario Federation of Snowmobile Clubs website. New this year is an app snowmobilers can download.

Snowmobile riders can download an app to see trail conditions and other features along the routes. (Martha Dillman/CBC)

It does cost $3.99 but Baker says it is worth it for snowmobilers.

"[The app] is one that will track you GPS wise even without a signal, and anytime you get a cell or wifi signal it will update the trail status across the province," he said.

"It's something we're quite excited about. It gives the riders right on time conditions on their ride."

The app also includes points of interest, accommodations and places to eat.