The snow coming down today in Greater Sudbury, North Bay and beyond may have snowmobilers raring to go: more than 26,000 full-season trail permits have been sold in Ontario for the upcoming season.

That's according to Craig Goddard, the district manager of the Sudbury Trail Plan. He says the numbers are in keeping with previous years.

"Typically after a good season [like last year], we will have early permit sale turnout," he said.

Goddard says people are encouraged to buy their trail passes early.

"On Nov. 1, the price raises to $220 instead of $190, and that continues until Dec. 2, where it then raises to the full price of a permit."

2-day pass cancelled, gift cards for sale

There have been a couple of changes to the sledding program this year.

Goddard says the "Try Our Trails" pass has been discontinued.

"[It] was a free weekend trial program ... where you could log onto our system and order a permit," he said. "It was for two free days consecutive to try the trails."

Goddard couldn't say why the special permit has been cancelled.

Another change this year: trail pass gift cards.

Goddard says the cards will benefit those who want to buy a permit as a gift, or those who don't have a sled yet but want to cash in on the discounted trail pass rate.

"So with that gift card you can buy now, and when you buy your new snowmobile and then have the permit, purchase the permit with the gift card."

Goddard says he's hoping for trails to be open early in January like they were last year.