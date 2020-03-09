Provincial Police in Peterborough say that Tyler Christine-Bourgeois, 20, from Azilda, died in a snowmobile accident Sunday.

OPP say Christine-Bourgeois was reported missing Saturday night after being towed behind a snowmobile while on a toboggan on Bass Lake, approximately 60 kilometres north of Peterborough.

The Trent Lakes Fire Department and OPP Aviation Services were unable to locate him.

On Sunday morning, police said the OPP's underwater rescue unit found Christine-Bourgeois.

His body is being transported to the Provincial Forensic Pathology Unit in Toronto for an autopsy.

Police say the incident is still under investigation.