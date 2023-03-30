Elliot Lake, Ont., to host its first snowmobile hill climb event in 20 years
Riders will drive up a ski hill one at a time to record the fastest time
For the first time in 20 years competitors will race their snowmobiles up the Mount Dufour Ski Area in Elliot Lake, Ont.
Riders will take turns riding their snowmobiles up a steep part of the hill, which also includes a tabletop jump and a tight banked turn.
"So it's not just a straight up run per se," said Dave Brunet, the event's co-ordinator.
"There's a bit of technicality and that's where the racers are going to either gain time or lose time."
The goal is to have the best time on the clock.
Brunet was also involved in the event's original iteration 20 years ago.
"We did it four or five years in a row and then we just dropped it for some reason," he said.
Brunet said in 2003 around 45 riders took part in the event, and as of his last count 68 riders were registered for this year's event, which takes place on April 1.
Many of the people who signed up for this year's event also raced up the ski hill in 2003, he added.
Registration fees from the riders will help support the ski hill, and will also fund a prize pool for the winners.
Brunet said he expects around $3,000 in prize money to be available to participants, including a $500 prize for the rider with the fastest time.
With files from Warren Schlote
