1 dead in snowmobile collision in Sagamok First Nation
Victim identified as Corrina Wilder, 43, of Massey
One person is dead after a snowmobile collision over the weekend in Sagamok First Nation.
Provincial police said the snowmobile was travelling northwest on a trail at Fort La Cloche Lake Road, just after 5 p.m. Saturday, when the machine collided with a cluster of trees.
The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.
The victim has been identified at 43 year old Corrina Wilder of Massey.
Police said a post-mortem is scheduled for this week in Sudbury.
The investigation continues under the direction of the Office of the Chief Coroner and the Ontario Forensic Pathology Service.
