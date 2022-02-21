1 dead in snowmobile collision in Sagamok First Nation

One person is dead after a snowmobile collision over the weekend in Sagamok First Nation.

Provincial police said the snowmobile was travelling northwest on a trail at Fort La Cloche Lake Road, just after 5 p.m. Saturday, when the machine collided with a cluster of trees.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim has been identified at 43 year old Corrina Wilder of Massey.

Police said a post-mortem is scheduled for this week in Sudbury.

The investigation continues under the direction of the Office of the Chief Coroner and the Ontario Forensic Pathology Service.