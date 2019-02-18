Nicolas Barber of Thessalon killed in snowmobile collision
Provincial police say 20-year old Nicolas Barber was killed when the snowmobile he was driving struck a bridge in Thessalon, east of Sault Ste. Marie.
Police say snowmobile lost control, struck bridge while on Thessalon River Sunday
OPP say a snowmobile was traveling on the Thessalon River around 12:30 p.m. Sunday when the vehicle lost control and struck the John A. Fullerton Bridge in the town.
The driver — 20-year old Nicolas Barber of Thessalon — was killed in the collision.
Police say a post mortem examination will be completed in Sault Ste. Marie in the coming days.