Provincial police say one person is dead after a snowmobile collision in Thessalon, east of Sault Ste. Marie.

OPP say a snowmobile was traveling on the Thessalon River around 12:30 p.m. Sunday when the vehicle lost control and struck the John A. Fullerton Bridge in the town.

The driver — 20-year old Nicolas Barber of Thessalon — was killed in the collision.

Police say a post mortem examination will be completed in Sault Ste. Marie in the coming days.