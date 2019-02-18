Skip to Main Content
Nicolas Barber of Thessalon killed in snowmobile collision

Provincial police say 20-year old Nicolas Barber was killed when the snowmobile he was driving struck a bridge in Thessalon, east of Sault Ste. Marie.

Police say snowmobile lost control, struck bridge while on Thessalon River Sunday

CBC News ·
(Dave Chidley/CBC)

Provincial police say one person is dead after a snowmobile collision in Thessalon, east of Sault Ste. Marie.

OPP say a snowmobile was traveling on the Thessalon River around 12:30 p.m. Sunday when the vehicle lost control and struck the John A. Fullerton Bridge in the town.

The driver — 20-year old Nicolas Barber of Thessalon — was killed in the collision.

Police say a post mortem examination will be completed in Sault Ste. Marie in the coming days.

