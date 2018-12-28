26-year-old Hearst man killed in snowmobile crash

A 26-year-old Hearst man is dead following a snowmobile collision, Thursday night.

Provincial Police said that Gino Couture was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash on Shannon Lake, east of Hearst.

Police, Emergency Medical Services and the Ministry of Natural Resources responded to the incident, which occurred around 11:45 p.m.

Police also said that a second man was taken to hospital with serious injuries following the crash, which involved two snowmobiles colliding head on.

The investigation is ongoing.