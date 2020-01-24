Snowmobilers around Sudbury are hoping they can keep hitting the trails until the March Break.

But Murray Baker, the president of the Sudbury Trail Plan District 12, says the snow and ice pack was thinner this year than most.

"It's a lower than normal amount of snow and so our base isn't what it has been the last few years," Baker said.

"But since [the trails opened] it's been pretty good. We didn't have any of those prolonged warm or wet spells in the middle of winter this year and so the trails have been pretty consistent."

Baker said teams continue to groom trails and monitor the changing conditions.

"If you have warm weather and some dissipation you can get creeks or ditches and things opening up, [like] slush build up," he said.

"And so we're hopeful the last couple of snows have certainly extended the trail life by a week or two," he said. "But if it gets wet or warm, Mother Nature tells us what she wants."

Baker said that despite the warm spells this season, local businesses likely still saw their share of traffic.

"The hotels that are on the trails were very busy from what I understand," he said. "Of course all the restaurants on the trail are always busy with locals. Go for a ride, and stop and spend money at the restaurants and fuel. Then go home and pick another route another day."

Sales of permits were up this winter as well, Baker said.

"Sales were probably...one of the higher years that we've had, and that usually goes along with really good winters," he said.

Baker said the trail association sold more than 1,000 permits over its seasonal average.