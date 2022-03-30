A wicked early spring weather system heading towards the northeast is cancelling school bus transportation in most of the northeast Wednesday.

All buses are cancelled today except for those in Sudbury, Espanola and Massey.

All schools remain open except for Temagami, Kearns and Elk Lake.

Environment Canada has issued a winter storm warning for Kapuskasing, Hearst and Smooth Rock Falls

Total snowfall amounts of 20 to 30 cm are possible with blowing snow this afternoon through Thursday.

And there's a winter weather travel advisory in effect for Wawa, Dubreuilville, Timmins, Cochrane and Iroquois Falls where 10 to 20 cm of snow and ice pellets with the risk of freezing rain will make getting around treacherous.

There is a freezing rain warning for Chapleau, Sault Ste. Marie, St. Joseph Island, the north shore, Elliot Lake, Manitoulin Island, Sudbury, North Bay, Burk's Falls, Temagami, Temiskaming Shores and Kirkland Lake.

Click here for bus updates from the Sudbury Student Services Consortium , covering schools in all four boards in the Greater Sudbury, Espanola and Manitoulin areas.

Click here for bus updates from Nipissing-Parry Sound Student Transportation Services, covering schools in all four boards from West Nipissing to Mattawa, and from south of Temagami through to Novar and MacTier, including North Bay.

​Click here for bus updates from Northeast Tri-Board Student Transportation, covering schools in all four boards from Temagami to Hearst, including Timmins.

Click here for bus updates from the Algoma & Huron-Superior Transportation Service, covering schools in all four boards in Sault Ste Marie, the Central Algoma area, the North Shore area as well as Chapleau, Wawa, Hornepayne and White River.

Wondering about road conditions around Ontario today? Check out this Ministry of Transportation website for information.