Skip to Main Content
Sudbury brothers spend 'snow day' helping elderly neighbour
Sudbury

Sudbury brothers spend 'snow day' helping elderly neighbour

Two brothers, Ahmad and Ryda Alzaharan, spent part of a recent 'snow day' off school doing a good deed for an elderly neighbour. The teenagers came to Canada from Lebanon in January 2016.

No 'snow day' video games for these two brothers. They go snow shovelling instead.

CBC News ·
Brothers Ryda and Ahmad Alzaharan spent a recent 'snow day' shovelling an elderly neighbour's driveway as a way of giving back. (Casey Stranges/CBC)

Two Sudbury brothers were enjoying a recent snow day walking around their neighbourhood when they saw an elderly woman struggling to shovel out her driveway.

"It was a big driveway and she was there by herself," said Ahmad Alzaharan. "She didn't have any kids or husband there," he added.

Ahmad and his brother, Ryda Alzaharan, decided to lend a helping hand . . . and a shovel or two.

"Our purpose wasn't money," said Ryda. "We saw we needed to help this lady."

The two Lasalle Secondary School students said they just wanted to give back to the community.

Three years ago, the Alzaharan brothers came to Canada from Lebanon.

"That's a great thing to move to a better place and a better life," said Ryda. "Sometimes you have to give back and we thought that's a good way to give back," he added.

"Helping people sometimes feels good," said Ahmad. 

Ryda has some advice for his fellow students who might be otherwise occupied on a snow day.

"I know it's a snow day. No school. Great," he said. "But maybe go outside. You never know what could happen."

We heard from brothers Ahmad and Ryda Alzaharan. The high school students who are also refugees came to the aid of one of their neighbours during the last big dump of snow that hit the Sudbury area. They went shovelling to help the neighbour out and made a friend along the way. 4:59


 

With files from Casey Stranges

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.