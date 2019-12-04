Two Sudbury brothers were enjoying a recent snow day walking around their neighbourhood when they saw an elderly woman struggling to shovel out her driveway.

"It was a big driveway and she was there by herself," said Ahmad Alzaharan. "She didn't have any kids or husband there," he added.

Ahmad and his brother, Ryda Alzaharan, decided to lend a helping hand . . . and a shovel or two.

"Our purpose wasn't money," said Ryda. "We saw we needed to help this lady."

The two Lasalle Secondary School students said they just wanted to give back to the community.

Three years ago, the Alzaharan brothers came to Canada from Lebanon.

"That's a great thing to move to a better place and a better life," said Ryda. "Sometimes you have to give back and we thought that's a good way to give back," he added.

"Helping people sometimes feels good," said Ahmad.

Ryda has some advice for his fellow students who might be otherwise occupied on a snow day.

"I know it's a snow day. No school. Great," he said. "But maybe go outside. You never know what could happen."

We heard from brothers Ahmad and Ryda Alzaharan. The high school students who are also refugees came to the aid of one of their neighbours during the last big dump of snow that hit the Sudbury area. They went shovelling to help the neighbour out and made a friend along the way. 4:59



