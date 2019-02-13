Sudbury crews will be digging the city out for the next couple of days, after a 2-day dump left about 15 centimetres to deal with.

That effort will include 82 pieces of snow equipment (split between the city and contractors,) 50 snow plows, 10 4x4 loaders and 22 sidewalk plows, the city said.

"While the storm is still happening, our crews concentrate on clearing snow from the main roads," the city said in a statement to CBC News. "Only once they are done those areas will they move to residential areas."

"Getting to residential areas can take up to 24 hours after the storm has ended."

The city added that crews cover more than 3,500 kilometres of roadway and over 300 kilometres of sidewalk.

Tony Cecutti, the city's manager of growth and infrastructure, said there would likely be a second round of snow removal, at least in the city's core.

That's to cut down snow banks, clear bus stops and parking meters.

"We've already started a lot of removal activities so we expect this snow to contribute to some streets that were just wide enough…[and] are now too narrow," Cecutti said.

The city attends to 500 of its 1,350 bus shelters, depending on ridership, location and safety.

Residents with concerns about plowing on residential roads are asked to wait 24 hours after the storm before contacting 311.