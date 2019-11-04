The first signs of winter in northeastern Ontario are here: snow ... and rain.

David Pearson, a professor in the School of the Environment at Laurentian University, says winters in the region are getting warmer and wetter — and that's a huge problem for animals, plants and other living things.

"Part of what is changing about the snow in winter is that it's interrupted by rainfall more frequently," he said.

"It'll freeze as an ice layer," he continued. "It's a problem for the fox who can't get through the ice and can't perhaps hear the mice [they're hunting]."

"But it's also a problem for deer or for moose or for caribou ...because that ice layer will cut the skin and cut the flesh around their ankles around their legs which can get infected."

Another big issue: creeping plant life.

"Plants that are used to southern Ontario climate are slowly moving north," said Pearson.

(Markus Schwabe/CBC)

"The fact is that when you begin to get up toward Hudson Bay, into the real north of the province, there are plants that are adapted to cooler temperatures ... they're used to a long snow cover season and shorter growing season."

But, as the temperature rises, plants from the south are encroaching.

"So, if a plant comes along that's taking advantage of the [now] longer growing season, it can push out and change the ecosystem."

'It's a big, big deal'

Pearson says we should also be worried about changes to microbes in the James Bay Lowlands, and he points again to the rising thermometer in the northeast.

"It's a big, big deal," said Pearson.

"The population [of microbes in the peatlands] is changing, and those that produce carbon dioxide... which is a greenhouse gas, release it from the degrading, melting permafrost ... [and that] is reinforcing climate change."

"That may be what we call a tipping point," he said. "We may be reaching a point where that system is going to tip ... toward being a generator of carbon dioxide ... rather than a store of carbon, which they have been."

"We have 10 per cent of the world's peatlands in Ontario up in Hudson Bay Lowlands," Pearson continued, "and if our peatlands — and those of Siberia and that ring of peatlands around the planet — if the microbial population changes in the way that it seems to be [changing] ... we may be crossing what we call a tipping point where there's no going back."