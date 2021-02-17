SNOLAB, the world renowned neutrino observatory in Sudbury, is looking for a new director.

Nigel Smith is stepping down after 12 years as executive director of the underground particle lab.

Smith said he's accepted a position at TRIUMF, Canada's national particle accelerator centre, based in Vancouver.

"It's been an awesome 12 years working here in Sudbury, developing the capabilities and the science program at SNOLAB," Smith said.

"The opportunity to work at a different facility, which has a different science program, and somewhat broader science program to SNOLAB came up, and I was very interested in looking at a different set of challenges, a different set of opportunities."

One of the highlights of his tenure at SNOLAB, Smith said, was meeting Stephen Hawking in 2012, and sharing in his sharp sense of humour.

"Going underground, obviously there's a strong pressure difference between the surface and underground, and as we were going down, we wanted the cage to go incredibly slow. We got halfway and stopped to check on him, asking 'is it okay?'"

"His only comment was: "go faster."

Watching SNOLAB astrophysicist Art McDonald win the Nobel Prize in 2015 was also special, Smith said, and was one of the events that helped cement SNOLAB's position in the science world.

"Over the 10 years or 12 years that I've been here, I think we've managed to have some real successes in science programs, but also in showing people the sort of benefit that having a facility provides to a community and to a country," Smith said.

A SNOLAB employee works on the DEAP-3600, used specifically to study dark matter. Nigel Smith says the work done by SNOLAB researchers has been an important addition to world science. (SNOLAB)

Smith also said that SNOLAB's contributions during the COVID-19 pandemic were something he would remember.

"We were able to move very rapidly, design and move into commercialization, a new type of ventilator, which has been very effective and is now in medical service," Smith said.

But Smith also said that his departure isn't linked to the crisis at Laurentian University.

The school, which recently filed for creditor protection, is one of the funding partners for SNOLAB, along with Queen's University, the University of Alberta, Université de Montreal, and Carleton University.

"That's not an issue," he said. "The funding that we receive flows through Queen's University at the moment, and that obviously means that in some sense, we are firewalled from the current situation Laurentian is in."

Smith begins a 5-year term at TRIUMF in May. He replaces former director Jonathan Bagger, who left TRIUMF in January 2021 to become CEO of the American Physical Society.